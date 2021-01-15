What Is 'Karthika Deepam's' Ending Date? Will The Lead Pair Have A Happy Ending?

Karthika Deepam is no doubt a fan favourite daily soap. The Telugu daily soap has been at the top of the TRP charts for a long time. But it is rumoured that despite the show being extremely popular among the masses, many fans were wondering if the show was coming to an end. Find out more details about this story below.

Is Karthika Deepam coming to an end?

Daily soaps are an integral part of households in India. Since India is a culturally rich country, these shows are produced in various languages and dialects. Daily soaps produced in Telugu enjoy the love masses and hence manage to survive on our television screens for a very long time. One such serial that is dominating the Telugu TRP charts is Karthika Deepam.

Karthika Deepam plot

Karthika Deepam is the story of Deepa and Karthik. Deepa has always been discriminated because of her skin colour. She has a fair-skinned sister Sravya. Sravya is madly in love with Karthik. But Karthik’s younger brother wants to marry Sravya. Aditya and Karthik’s mother Soundarya, is found of Sravya but hates her elder sister. Eventually, Karthik and Deepa get married, this creates chaos in the family and thus Karthik Deepam’s plot continues with various unexpected twists and turns.

When is Karthika Deepam ending?

As mentioned earlier, Karthika Deepam is one of the most popular Telugu daily soaps. The show has been going strong since it started airing on Star Maa in 2017. The popular Telugu daily soap is a remake of the Malayalam TV show Karuthamuthu. But a few days ago, many fans believed that the show was coming to end. But the makers of the show are yet to confirm the same. The show did go on a shooting break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The show’s recent episode was aired on January 14, 2021.

Since the beginning, Karthik and Deepa’s life has been full of problems. Deepa’s skin has been a major roadblock for her, whereas Karthik’s mother has been controlling his life for ages. Soundarya’s hatred for Deepa has been a major problem in her son’s married life. In the last few episodes of the show, the audience has been witnessing a major rift between Deepa and Karthik. But the birth of their twins seems to be a positive sign for the two. Their twins could help the two to mend their differences. So even if the show comes to end the audience can expect a “happily ever after”.

