Actor Ram Will Be Seen In A Special Zee Telugu Show Titled 'Sankranti Samabaralu'

As the festive fervour sets in with Pongal , Makar Sankranti, the makers of Zee Telugu have launched a new special show for their viewers. The show titled Sankranti Samabaralu will feature a number of interesting acts from popular celebs from Zee Telugu serials. Sankranti Samabaralu will be graced by popular Kutumbam stars, a popular show from Zee Telugu. According to Telangana Today, the show will feature a number of interesting acts, from skits to dance performances. Thus, fans of the channel are eagerly waiting to watch the show.

Actor Ram will be seen in a Zee Telugu special

Besides the television superstars who will make it to the show, the makers have also roped in Ram Pothineni for the evening. He will be hosting the show along with VJ Sunny and Sreemukhi. Ram has been named to be the highlight of the show and thus fans of the actor are eager to watch him on stage after a long time. The Sankranti Samabaralu programme will be aired on January 13 and January 14 at 9 am on the Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels. Actor Ram is all set to appear on the show and the promo of Sankranti Samabaralu also showed an energetic Ram making his way to the stage. It is expected that the actor will speak extensively about his film Red on the stage of Sankranti Samabaralu. The movie is expected to release this Makar Sankranthi. Thus fans are eagerly waiting to watch the first look of his much-awaited film, according to the news portal mentioned above.

The show will be a two-day event with the second day featuring more acts as compared to the first day. A play has been directed with Sudha Chandran and Sunanda in the lead roles along with actor Anusha. In the play for the second day, Anusha will be portraying a Goddess and will also perform to a number of songs throughout the show. The second day will see Sreemukhi continuing to host the show along with Navdeep this time. The second day will also see a number of television stars from the Zee Telugu space coming together to deliver a spectacular performance. A few comedy skits have also been added in the roaster for the show, which are likely to set a jovial vibe for the audience watching the show, according to the news portal.

