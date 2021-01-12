'Dynamite' Movie's Cast: Details About The Cast Of The Telugu Action Thriller

Dynamite is an Indian Telugu-language action thriller film. It was released in 2015 and was directed by Deva Katta. Dynamite movie's cast includes Manchu Vishnu, Pranitha Subhash, J. D. Chakravarthy, Yog Japee and others. The film is an official Tamil remake of Arima Nambi.

Also read: 'Madurai Sambavam' Cast Includes Harikumar As The Dashing Kutty Of Aattuthotti

The story revolves around Shivaji. He goes out on a date with a woman who ends up getting kidnapped. Shivaji goes to the police but fails to convince them of the same. Later, he decides to look for her all by himself. IMDb rates Dynamite as 6.6 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Dynamite movie.

Also read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Cast: A List Of Current Actors Who Are Part Of The Show

Dynamite movie's cast -

Manchu Vishnu as Shivaji Krishna

Manchu played the lead role of Shivaji in the film. He is the main character who finds the kidnapped girl. Manchu began his career as a child artist with the 1985 film Ragile Gundelu. His is known for his work in Telugu cinema and television. He has appeared in many films such as Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda, Rowdy, Achari America Yatra and many more. He established his career in the cinema with the comedy film Dhee in 2007.

Pranitha Subhash as Anamika Dasari

Pranitha played the role of the girl who gets kidnapped. She debuted as an actress in the 2010 Kannada film named Porki. She has appeared in commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films such as Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal and many more.

Also read: 'Kaagaz' Cast List: Pankaj Tripathi And Others In Pivotal Roles

J. D. Chakravarthy as Rishi Dev

J. D. Chakravarthy played the role of an IB minister in the film. He is known for his work in Telugu cinema along with Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films. He made his screen debut with the Telugu film named Siva that was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. He is known for his performances and has starred in more than seventy feature films in a variety of roles.

Yog Japee as Arunraj

Yog Japee played the role of a Police Commissioner in the film. Yog Japee made his breakthrough by playing the supporting role of Ranjith in Billa in 2007. He was also seen in other films such as Soodhu Kavvum, Abrahaminte Santhathikal and more.

Also read: Sandwich Series Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur And Other Actors Of Sitcom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.