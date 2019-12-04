Naagin 4 Star Jasmin Bhasin Talks About Her Off-screen Friendship With Nia Sharma

From the time Ekta Kapoor announced Naagin 4, the show has become the topic of discussion. Colors will be releasing the fourth season of popular supernatural show Naagin. The new season will star Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Sayantani Ghosh, Shaleen Bhanot, Aparna Kumar, and Ankur Verma will also be seen playing pivotal roles. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Jasmin Bhasin spoke about her bond with Naagin 4 co-star Nia Sharma. Here is what she had to say.

Jasmin Bhasin on working with Nia Sharma

Dekhiye do zindagiyon ki uljhi hui taqdeer ki kahani, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, 14th December se Sat-Sun 8 PM. @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @veejay_k pic.twitter.com/DRyO3IpuoX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2019

Jasmin Bhasin said that she had a great time with her co-star Nia. She said that both herself and Nia are Gen X actors. They like and share similar vibes. She also added that they know each other for a long time now as they had worked together in Maha-Sangam. Jasmin also expressed that both also did an event together.

Jasmin Bhasin also said that Nia was not the best of her friends but they sure do enjoy each other's company. She also expressed that both feel comfortable with each other and also share great chemistry on and off-screen. Jasmin also expressed that she is very happy that she worked with Nia as they both share the same energy and good vibes. Jasmin also added that if she does not feel happy with someone, she guards herself. Jasmin also added that when they were not shooting, they used to talk a lot. This was the off-screen friendship of the Naagin 4 co-stars Jasmin and Nia

