Meet Anya Chalotra, The Indian-origin Actor To Star In Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Netflix’s next release titled The Witcher is a fantasy drama based on author Andrzej Sapkowski’s titular novels and is all set to release on December 20. The series is already making a lot of noise with its dark and dread promos. According to reports, The Witcher is touted as the next Game of Thrones. In it, Anya Chalotra will be starring alongside Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia. Chalotra will essay the character of Yennefer of Vengerberg. The 24-year-old actor has got the internet talking after her first look from The Witcher was unveiled. Here’s all you need to know about the budding actor.

All about The Witcher actor- Anya Chalotra

Known for playing Jennifer Ashman in Netflix’s Wanderlust, alongside Toni Collette, Anya Chalotra is now gearing up for her new Netflix venture. In BBC’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders, Chalotra played the role of Lily Marbury. According to reports, Anya got herself trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in which she performed in three professional plays. Her enthralling performances boosted her passion for acting. While interacting with an entertainment portal, Anya revealed that she had not read all The Witcher novels as she was a slow reader. She also shared that she had the habit of reading every detail as she had to play one of the characters.

The Witcher has already received rave attention before its release. The world premiere of the show took place on December 16, at Vue in Leicester Square and saw the actors gracing the red carpet happily. Henry Cavill embraced his glamorous leading ladies-Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan at the event. Pictures of the three were all over the internet. Anya Chalotra sported a white saree that caught all the attention of the audience.

Anya Chalotra wearing a saree for The Witcher premiere is what the world needed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y8xXCIUaFf — Maurane 💫 WATCH THE WITCHER ON NETFLIX 12/20 (@maurane95) December 16, 2019

📷 | Anya at #TheWitcher world premiere in London with Henry Cavill and Freya Allan. Photos by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage pic.twitter.com/pkW3Nlu3ka — Anya Chalotra Source (@anyasource) December 16, 2019

