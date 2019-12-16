Ananya Panday & Rumored BF Kartik Aaryan Party All Night, Greet Paps Saying "Good Morning"

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were papped together while attending Celebrity Manager Rohini Iyer's bash on Saturday evening. However, the rumoured couple was seen leaving the residence in the wee hours of early morning, and interestingly, Panday was seen greeting the shutterbugs with a "Good morning", the video of which has now gone viral on the internet.

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday party all night long:

And, just after a day on Sunday afternoon, the two were spotted spending some quality time at a popular eatery in Bandra. Take a look at the video that surfaced:

Ananya Panday shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh which is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is still unknown, and fans are wondering who will Kartik Aaryan end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh is going to clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

A few months back speculations were rife that Kartik Aaryan is seeing his co-star Ananya Panday as they were papped together at various occasions. However, the rumours soon died down as he started getting papped with another star, and that was none other than Sara Ali Khan. However, the two quite recently spotted being papped together. Kartik & Sara will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Imitiaz Ali's, Love Aaj Kal 2.

