Who Is 'Maruthani' Serial’s Hero Sujitha Dhanush? Know Details About Her

Sujitha is a popular Indian actor who is predominantly known for her work in the South Indian entertainment industry. The actor is the lead actor in Maruthani serial (Sun TV), which was a popular Tamil language family drama that released on the small screen back in the year 2013. Here is more information about Sujitha, who is Maruthani serial’s hero.

Details about Sujitha from Maruthani serial (Sun TV)

Sujitha was born on July 12th, 1983, and she is 39 years of age. She was born in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to T.S. Mani and Radha. Sujitha is the sister of film director Surya Kiran, who is known for directing Satyam and has been seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 4 (Telugu).

Personal life

Sujitha is married to ad filmmaker Dhanush. The couple lives in Chennai and has a son together. Sujitha often uploads pictures of her family on her social media handles. Check out some of the pictures from her profile below.

Career

Sujitha started her acting career as a child actor. She was only 41 days old when she appeared in the film Abbhas. In the film, she appeared as the granddaughter of actor K R Vijaya.

Later, she went on to appear on Oru Pennin Kathai but her debut in the lead role was in the Malayalam series Swantham Malootty. She went on to do TV serials like Idavazhiyile Poocha Mindapoocha, Aadivaram Adavallaku Selavu Kavali, Sreemahabhagavatham, Hasini Suhasini, Iru KudUkal and Gangrotri before she acted in Maruthani.

Maruthani

Maruthani serial's cast included Sujitha in the lead character of Meenatchi in the popular series. Her character in the series was one who was a righteous woman and despite that, she has to face several problems in her life. Maruthani shows how Meenatchi overcomes the hurdles in life and how she grows into a stronger woman.

Latest work

Sujitha was previously seen on the small screen in Mounaragam and Chelleli Kapuram. In both the shows, she portrayed Seetha and had a cameo appearance. She has also appeared in films and was last seen in Diya/ Kanam. The movie was directed by A. L. Vijay and released in 2018. The film starred Sai Pallavi and Naga Shourya in the lead roles.

Image credits: Screengrab from theme song of Maruthani and Sujitha IG

