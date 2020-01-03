Who Killed Delilah In 'You' Season 2? Biggest Mystery Explained

You Season 2 released on December 26, 2019, on Netflix, giving fans the perfect Christmas gift to binge-watch. As viewers likely expected, Joe Goldberg is back to his old tricks in the second season of the show. Joe's next-door neighbour Delilah, the older sister and guardian of Ellie is an investigative reporter. When Delilah is tipped off that Joe might have murdered Henderson, she decides to find out whether the given tip is true. She takes a set of keys from Joe's flat, which open his storage unit. Once there, she discovers his glass cage and begins to take pictures of it.

Unfortunately, before leaving the storage Joe enters and tries to stop Delilah and then Joe tells Delilah that he had hidden a nanny cam in the apartment after Candice had entered his apartment. He then knocks her out and locks her in the cage. Delilah then wakes up with a bandage on her head and sees herself locked in the cage and pleads to let her go. But Joe promises not to hurt Delilah, especially as he's grown too fond of her younger sister Ellie, who he doesn't want to be left without a guardian. But he leaves her in the cage, handcuffed to the desk, to give himself time to formulate a plan and escape to Los Angeles. He tells her that she will be free and that he has no intention of killing her.

But then Forty spikes Joe's drink with an overdose of LSD, and the serial killer starts hallucinating. When he wakes up with blood on his hands, he suddenly freaks out and worries that he may have murdered Delilah without realising as he was high. He then pacifies himself by saying that he will not do such a thing and she will be alive, but once he makes it to his storage unit, she is already dead in the glass cage. Her throat has been slit and she is surrounded by blood.

And the breakthrough

In the Season 2 finale, Joe's girlfriend, Love, reveals that she murdered Delilah. It's not the first time she's murdered someone, and it won't be the last. She wanted to protect Joe's murderous secrets and also revealed that she was pregnant and did not want any obstacle to come between their relationship and in the heat of the moment believed that killing Delilah was the only way to do that.

