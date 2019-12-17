You Season 2 Trailer Leaves Fans Excited About New Episodes

You is an psychological thriller television series that premiered on American channel Lifetime and streams on popular OTT platform, Netflix. The first season is based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes. It stars Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail in the lead roles, along with Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, and Shay Mitchell in supporting roles. The first season was a hit and the series moved to Netflix as an original. Now a second season is set to release soon, and trailer of the same was out. Check out what fans have to say about it.

You season 2 trailer reactions

I’m excited for season two.@CarolineKepnes’s “Hidden Bodies” is just as compelling (if not more so) as “You” and this season is easily going to be exactly what fans wanted. December 26th can’t come fast enough. #You #YouSeason2 https://t.co/UhOgOAeYZN pic.twitter.com/Y69NPr6vZV — Chris (@chrisyoumansjr) December 16, 2019

This is literally TO DIE FOR!!! YEAHHHHH MY JOE IS FINALLY BACK!!! DAMN I'LL FAINT!!! 🤯🤯🤯❤️❤️❤️🤯❤️ #YOUS2 younetflix @pennbadgley https://t.co/zOxZr0ZNHb — Mariela Villegas R. (@maryvilleri) December 16, 2019

I don’t think anyone else can make WEIRD look soo normal. Welcome back Joe...#You have been sorely missed. #YouS2 https://t.co/ZGI4xnMsT5 — Spread Love 💞 (@Mr_ML07) December 16, 2019

Trailer

You season 2

The second season will follow the life of, Joe Goldberg, after the incidents of the first season. He will move to Los Angeles to live a new life. However, his haunted past does not let him live. You season 2 will stream on Netflix from December 26, 2019.

