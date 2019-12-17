The Debate
The Debate
You Season 2 Trailer Leaves Fans Excited About New Episodes

Television News

You season 2 is an upcoming psychological thriller that will stream on Netflix. Trailer of the same was released earlier. Check out what fans opinion on it

You Season 2

You is an psychological thriller television series that premiered on American channel Lifetime and streams on popular OTT platform, Netflix. The first season is based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes. It stars Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail in the lead roles, along with Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, and Shay Mitchell in supporting roles. The first season was a hit and the series moved to Netflix as an original. Now a second season is set to release soon, and trailer of the same was out. Check out what fans have to say about it.

You season 2 trailer reactions

Trailer

 

You season 2

The second season will follow the life of, Joe Goldberg, after the incidents of the first season. He will move to Los Angeles to live a new life. However, his haunted past does not let him live. You season 2 will stream on Netflix from December 26, 2019.

