Netflix Drops The Highly Anticipated Trailer For 'You Season 2'

In 2018, fans got to see a crime romantic drama, about a clever bookstore manager, who relies on his shrewd Internet know-how to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him. The show went on to garner a wide fan base and was critically acclaimed. Recently, the trailer of the second season of this television show was out. Read more to know the whole story:

You Season 2 trailer release:

Netflix drops the trailer of the second season of its original series You. Netflix took to its official YouTube channel to release the trailer of the second season on December 16, 2019. The trailer instantly grabbed the attention of fans, with its release, and it went on to garner over 13 lakhs views and 61,326 likes by the fans of season one. Here is the trailer of You season 2:

Fans of the series are fascinated by the fact that the titular pronoun ‘you’ brings a completely different connotation. The fans soon get to know that this obsession is not limited to the character Beck, but he is indeed a serial killer, who obsesses over a similar type of women rather than one individual. The tag line of the series talks about new starts, and how it is hard when your past is right behind you.

The first season of this Netflix original was critically acclaimed and was loved by fans all over the world. It had a total of ten episodes. It received a rating of 7.7 out of 10 by the Internet Movie Database. (IMDb) The show was renewed for its second season, even before the premiere of the first season, in 2018. The show is based on the novel of the same name, which is penned by Caroline Kepnes. The show has some changes and characters, which are not in the novel, that include Joe Goldberg's young neighbour Luca Padovan.



