Gufi Paintal's Brother Shares Actor's Health Update, Says His Condition Is 'very Bad'

Mahabharat fame Gufi Paintal has been admitted to hospital due to heart and kidney problems. Now his brother and comedian Paintal shared a health update and said that it is "very bad". Speaking to ANI, he said, "Gufi Ji's health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems."

Gufi Paintal's brother also asked his fans to pray for his health. The 78-year-old is admitted to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, Andheri West. He is best known for playing Shakuni in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.

Tina Ghaai's post about Gufi Paintal's health

On Friday, TV actress Tina took to her Instagram handle to urge fans to pray for Gufi's health and speedy recovery. She shared a picture of the veteran actor and wrote "Gufi Paintal Ji takleef mein hain. Prarthana ki jeeye. Om Sai ram." She added the hashtag "prayers for healing and prayers needed." Soon after she shared the post, the worried fans flooded the comment section.

Gufi Paintal's filmography

The veteran star made his acting debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and others. However, he became a household name when he played the role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, co-starring Mukesh Khanna, Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Roopa Ganguly and others. He has also been featured in shows such as Bahadur Shah Zafar, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Karn Sangini, RadhaKrishn, Kanoon, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and others. Apart from TV shows, he has been part of several Bollywood films such as Suhaag, Daava, Ghoom, Samrat & Co. Last, the veteran star was seen in 2021-2022 TV show Jay Kaniya Lal Ki. ​​​​​​​He has also directed a film Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu which revolved around the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a devotee of Krishna who was recognised as an incarnation of the god by followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism. The film was produced by Pawan Kumar and music was composed by Ravindra Jain.