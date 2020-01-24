Why Did Tyler G Leave Bachelorette Season 15? Was He Removed From The Show?

Tyler Gwozdz left the season 15 of The Bachelorette soon after his appearance on a Monday night episode. Tyler was last seen on a date with Hannah Brown, who expressed her grief for seeing Tyler’s departure. She mentioned that she had a good time with him and it upset her that he left suddenly.

Why did Tyler Gwozdz leave the bachelorette season 15? was he removed from the show?

Fans have argued that the reason for his exit may be something to do with his past relationships. An entertainment blog claimed that Tyler had a few accusations made directly towards him. The claims had further lead to a Reddit thread where fans called Tyler an extreme misogynist. However, Tyler G wrote back to the portal mentioning that the claims were false and he is a dutiful son trying to make his mother proud.

Tyler wrote in an email released by an entertainment portal that he feels uncomfortable talking about such an issue as it may just add more fire to the flames. Tyler then said that he was raised right and always strives to work according to the values imbibed onto him. He called the rumours baseless and something that he wouldn’t do due to his personality traits.

Tyler then later stated that the exit from the show was a mutual decision between him and the show’s producers. He called it his best decision ever made and claimed he has no regrets. He later went on to speak about cyberbullying and said that it is a very real issue and that he would support anyone who would reach out to him. However, despite all these claims some fans claim that the Bachelorette is known to throw out contestants with a questionable past.

