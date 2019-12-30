Mona Singh Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of Her Bachelorette Party; See Pics

Mona Singh might have been slightly late in sharing pictures from her bachelorette party, but fans cannot overlook the fact that pictures from the bachelorette are everything nice. Recently, Mona Singh shared photos from her bachelorette in Goa, on her Instagram handle. Fans are going gaga over her lovely pictures and were all excited for her wedding. In the pictures that were posted by the actor, she can be seen having a good time with her bride squad and in another picture, she can be seen wearing a bride-to-be sash and a tiara as she is seen sitting by the pool. Another picture features Mona with her husband Shyam Gopalan. We also spotted Mona's best friend and her Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera in one of the pictures. Check out the pictures here.

Mona Singh's wedding

On Friday, Mona Singh shared a stunning picture of herself and her husband Shyam Gopalan from their wedding ceremony and they looked very pretty and fans were all hearts on their wedding picture. They looked beautiful in the candid picture and Mona picked a bright red lehenga and Shyam complemented her in an off-white kurta-pyjama set.

During the ceremony, Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Rajesh Khera, and Rakshanda Khan are few of the close friends from the industry who made it to witness their love affair. Apart from her debut show, Mona had featured in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. Mona will next feature in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha releasing in December 2020.

