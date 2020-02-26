Why Is 'Blue Bloods' A Rerun Tonight? Everything You Need To Know About The Episodes

Blue Blood fans were devastated to find out that CBS will not be airing the next episode of the popular series. There will also be no new episodes for the next two weeks, which has been confirmed officially by an entertainment portal. The new episodes will most likely go on air in March.

Why is Blue Bloods a rerun tonight?

In order to fill in for the gaps in the empty slots of the show, the network will most likely air reruns of the series. They will begin with airing the popular episode Behind the Smile. The official description for the episode reveals that Frank's old friend and late socialite becomes a threat when her son threatens to publically reveal her true identity. Meanwhile, Jamie asks Erin for help in order to apprehend the perpetrator who shot him. Eddie in the meantime is faced with his new bosses and is involved in a case of a suspicious grieving couple.

Another episode that will most likely air, later on, is the re-run of the fourth episode from season 10 titled Another Look. In the episode, Frank takes the death of a friend's wife extremely personally. Erin, on the other hand, demands that more meaningful cases be given to them, and thus gets an unsolved robbery case. She finds the case to be a tough one and hence seeks the help of Anthony, Danny and Baez to uncover the mystery behind the case.

An entertainment portal mentioned that the series will continue its set of reruns throughout the show's slot. This will most likely continue till March when the makers decide to finally air new episodes. However, fans have grown impatient as the show continues with its nature of delays.

Agree, so many things off now, Blue Bloods another rerun last Fri. At least @therookie came back this week but it was a pretty creepy one. — Judy (@Mindlessrobot37) February 24, 2020

Blue Bloods is rerun tonight. Tonight’s rerun is Season 10 Episode 3. “Behind The Smile.” At 10:00 pm on CBS. Check your local listings.#bluebloods



~Melissa — 🎬 Wahlberg Brothers Club. (@WahlBrosClub) February 21, 2020

LAST WEEK was a great new episode of Blue Bloods- But why is this week 2/21 and next week a rerun? — Craig A Miller (@CraigAMiller8) February 21, 2020

