Trump Offers Mediation For Kashmir, Denies It, Then Says 'there Are Two Sides Of Story"

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in New Delhi, United States President Donald Trump offered to mediate between India and Pakistan for solving the Kashmir issue. However, later in the press conference when asked about the mediation offer, he denied it. Trump has in the past offered his mediation a couple of times, which New Delhi has unequivocally rejected, maintaining that Kashmir is an internal matter. While speaking about Kashmir, Trump highlighted that there are two sides of the story and also praised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

He said: "I have a very good relationship with PM Khan. They have a problem with terror but they are working on it. Anything I can do to mediate or help, I would do. They (Pakistan) are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sides for a long time. There are two sides to every story. We discussed terrorism at length today. We talked about terrorism with PM Modi. He is a very religious person, but he is very tough. He'll take care of it. I have a great relationship with both India and Pakistan. There are two sides to the story."

'Make it happen': Netizens unite to help young Ganesh meet his 'hero' Donald Trump

Later when asked about mediation, he said: "I didn't say anything about mediation. Kashmir obviously is a big problem between Pakistan and India and they have been doing it for a long time." Trump along with first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump was in a 2-day state visit to India. Trump addressed the Namastey Trump event in Ahmedabad and visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on the first day of his visit. He held a series of meetings with PM Modi on Tuesday and will attend state dinner at President's place in the evening.

Donald Trump says coronavirus to end soon, pledges $2.5 bn to fight the epidemic

Trump on CAA

US President Donald Trump refused to categorically state his position on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He opined that the Indian government would “hopefully” make the right decision for the people. He remarked, “So, we did talk about religious freedom and I will say that the PM was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom and very strongly. And he said that in India, they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom. And if you look back at what’s going on, relative to other places, they have worked really hard on religious freedom. I asked that question in front of a very large group of people today. And we talked about it for a long time. As far as the individual attack, I heard about it but I didn’t discuss it with him. That’s up to India.”

He also added, “I don’t want to discuss that. I want to leave it to India and hopefully, they are going to make the right decision for the people. That’s up to India.”

Protesters raise slogans 'Please Trump, Save Amaravati' in Andhra Pradesh

In India, Trump's election pitch: 'Markets will rise by 1000s & 1000s of points if I win'