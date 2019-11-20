World Television Day: Here Are A Few American Sitcom Playboys

World Television Day is celebrated every year on November 21, 2019. It was first celebrated in the year 1996 in order to commemorate the date on which the first World Television Forum occurred in the United Nations General Assembly. This moment showcased the freedom of speech in the telecasting of TV shows. Over the years, we have seen many playboys and ladies' men showing off their skills on television to pick up girls. Here are a few of those characters seen in American sitcoms who were pros at picking up women.

Barney Stinson, How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

THEORY THURSDAY! "Crazy/Hot Theory" - When dating a person, he or she can be crazy, so long as he or she is equally hot. A person can be more hot than crazy, but definitely not more crazy than hot. Thoughts? #HIMYM pic.twitter.com/m8mQjDCgl8 — HIMYM (@OfficialHIMYM) December 27, 2018

Barnet Stinson was played by Neil Patrick Harris. Although he is gay in real life, NPH was one of the best ladies' men on How I Met Your Mother. Form his fake history stories to his Playbook, Barney was seen picking up girls in ridiculously impossible ways. This suit-wearing man with his “My one rule” has had more than 200 one-night stands and also completed tasks like a perfect week (one-night stands without a break) and a perfect month. He is remembered as the most prominent example of a ladies' man in the television universe.

Charlie Harper, Two and a Half Men (2003-2011)

Charlie Harper was played by the real 'party boy' of Hollywood, Charlie Sheen. The character of Charlie Harper is very similar to that of Charlie Sheen, and in the show, he is seen with a new girl in almost every episode other than his time in relationships with Mia and Chelsea. However, being in a relationship did not stop girls from coming to the handsome jingle writer. As soon as he broke up with anyone, he was seen with a new girl.

Joey Tribbiani, Friends (1994-2004) and Joey (2004-2006)

Joey Tribbiani was played by Matt LeBlanc. Out of the six friends, Joey was known as the dumb one but he was surprisingly good with girls. He usually had many one nights stands with different women by using one simple line “How you dooiinn?” making women laugh and feel good about themselves. He also was seen giving tips to his friends on how to get girls. Joey's jolly nature is what got him girls and his hottest encounter was considered to be with Janine Lecroix, played by Elle Macpherson in the series.

