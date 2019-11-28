Yeh Hai Chahatein Promo: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Karan Patel Make Way For ‘Trisha’

After a long delay, finally, the spin-off of the cult show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is here. Titled, Yeh Hai Chahatein, the show will go on air and will star Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the pivotal roles. The producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor also shared a promo which shows Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel as Raman and Ishita introducing the character of Ishita's niece Trisha who will be the main protagonist of the show. The new promo aims at shattering various stereotypes just like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein did. It starts with an adorable banter between Raman and Ishita against the backdrop of a wedding.

The promo introduces the viewers to Ishita's niece Trisha

The promo sees Ishita thinking when her cousin Trisha will find her soulmate. Trisha is also asked by one of the guests that why she is not tying the knot despite reaching marriageable age. Soon the question gets answered when Trisha's son comes running to her. She reveals that she is not getting married because she is a single mother and if she would have been a man, she would have definitely found someone by now. It is clearly hinted by the looks of the promo that it is hinted towards the plight of all the single mothers and the stigma of the society attached to them. Watch the promo here.

Ekta Kapoor shared an emotional caption for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bidding goodbye

Ekta Kapoor also shared the promo on her social media handle and wrote a heartfelt caption along with it. She wrote that Yeh Hai Chahatein will see Ishima's niece. She also revealed the story to be special. Ekta added that when she conceptualized the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she asked for a non-prime time slot because she was going to make a show on a social issue. She went on to say how the show was not a TRP driven show. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aimed at breaking a lot of stereotypes as it was about a woman who could not bear children and eventually becomes a stepmother who is actually considered a bad person according to the Indian thought process.

