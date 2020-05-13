'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Idhar Udhar Coming Soon', Confirms Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar

Shashi Shekhar, CEO Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio) India's Public Broadcaster, took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening to reveal that 1984 popular serial Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and 1985 serial Idhar Udhar will be coming soon to DD National. Replying to a fan who requested to retrieve a few old serials, Shashi Shekhar confirmed that they will be retelecasted soon.

Another fan asked him if he was planning on releasing new shows to change the current 'Saas-Bahu' scenario on other channels and responding to him Shekhar said, "Stay tuned - We will be premiering around 40 new shows over the next few weeks across multiple DD channels - a combination of historical dramas, thrillers, reality shows, and soaps." [sic]

READ | Fan asks if Doordarshan will play Star Plus's 'Mahabharat', Prasar Bharati CEO answers

Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Idhar Udhar coming soon to @DDNational https://t.co/rbzLglOUx1 — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) May 13, 2020

@shashidigital सर,क्या आप अब इसी तरह की विचारधारा(जो अब चल रहे हैं दूरदर्शन पर)/प्लॉट पर नए सीरियल बनाने के लिए सोचेंगे?क्योंकि शायद सास बहू वाले पकाऊ सीरिअल्स,महिलाओं को हमेशा कुछ षड्यंत्र करते दिखाना,भारतीय संस्कृति का मजाक उड़ाते 4-5 विवाह करते दिखाने से जनता दुखी हो चुकी है। — Reshu Gupta 🇮🇳 (@reshu1720) May 13, 2020

Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi was written by comedy writer Sharad Joshi and directed by Kundan Shah, S. S. Oberoi and Raman Kumar. The show’s biggest strength was the three main characters. Ranjit Verma (Shafi Inamdar), Renu (Swaroop Sampat) and Raja (Rakesh Bedi). To top it all, Satish Shah who played around 60 different characters. The show also featured Farida Jalal. Meanwhile, Idhar Udhar was directed by Anand Mahendroo and produced by Shobha Doctor. It starred real-life sisters Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak.

Ramayan, Doordarshan miles ahead in TV ratings; Mahabharat 2nd-most watched; see figures

Doordarshan began as an experiment on September 15, 1959, and became a service in 1965, which beamed signals to reach television sets in living rooms in and around the national capital.

ALSO READ | Viewers claim Doordarshan cutting out scenes from 'Ramayan'; Prasar Bharati CEO clarifies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.