Ramayan, Doordarshan miles ahead in TV ratings, Mahabharat 2nd-most watched; see figures

If the return of Ramayan and Mahabharat was a pleasant surprise, the manner in which the viewers have lapped up the iconic shows has been even more surprising. The manner in which memes and tweets were shared over the rerun has not been witnessed for a lot of shows in recent times. As a result, the TV ratings of these serials have been record-breaking.

After making the best start for a premiere in five years, Ramayan continues to be the most-watched TV show. In the figures released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for week 15, from April 11 to April 17, with over 67,000 impressions, it was miles ahead of Mahabharat, which was the second-most watched show with over one-third of impressions than that of Ramayan.

Here are the ratings

@iamdebofficial Week 15 BARC data: Hindi Gec Programmes .Looking for something more? visit https://t.co/CT4Nvm2Rub for custom data on TV viewership pic.twitter.com/PxYJ5ps0Z1 — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) April 23, 2020

After reports that claimed that Doordarshan’s viewership went up by over 40,000, the channel continues to be the most-watched channel in the country, across categories, be it in Hindi general entertainment, in rural or urban, with over 26 lakh impressions, beating channels like Sun TV, Dangal and more.

Here are the figures tweeted by the BARC

@iamdebofficial Your data: Week 15 for Channels .For custom viewership data, visit https://t.co/CT4Nvm2Rub pic.twitter.com/pNvA4Yy6IR — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) April 23, 2020

@iamdebofficial Data for Week 15: Hindi Gec Channels .Looking for something more? visit https://t.co/CT4Nvm2Rub for custom data on TV viewership pic.twitter.com/00YWS901gd — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) April 23, 2020

@iamdebofficial Your BARC data: Week 15 for Hindi Gec Urban Channels .Looking for something more? visit https://t.co/CT4Nvm2Rub for custom data on TV viewership pic.twitter.com/czAEnvOxiT — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) April 23, 2020

Ramayan airs on Doordarshan National, everyday at 9 am and 9pm. Mahabharat airs on DD Bharati, everyday at 12pm and 7 pm. The popularity of the shows has been so much that actors like Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, Nitish Bharadwaj have attained stardom again.

