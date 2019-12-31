'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Kartik Requests Vedika To Donate Kidney

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running television series and the show still manages to pave its way in the TRP charts. In the show, Mohin Khan plays the role of Kartik and Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Naira. The show began in May 2016 and till December 2019, they have touched the 1000 episode's mark. Here is a written update for the episode which aired on December 30, 2019.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - December 30

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata left fans weeping. Kartik regained control of his senses after seeing Naira fighting death. She suffered life-threatening injuries. Kartik felt sorry for her because she put her life at stake to save him from an accident. The story resumed from the scene that shows the Goenkas telling Kartik not to lose hope. After regaining control of his senses, Kartik wishes to meet Naira, and the doctor gives his consent.

Meanwhile, at Singhania Sadan, Vansh and Kairav wondered where everyone in the family was. They waited to see Naira and Kartik get married. In the meantime, the house-keepers visited Singhania Sadan to look after Kairav and Vansh. After they arrived, Kaveri and Devyani left for the hospital but little did they know that the kids intended to chase their car. The kids rode their own bicycles without letting the caretakers know about their plan.

Then the scene changed to the hospital where the doctor informed the Goenkas that none of their kidneys will come in handy for Naira. This revelation left the Goenkas shocked. But then the doctor suggests that they have found someone with a compatible kidney. However, after knowing that it is Vedika's, they got disappointed.

Kartik took Vedika aside and told her how much Naira meant to him. He pleaded to donate her kidney in order to save Naira's life. Vedika recalled the moment when Naira stopped her from attempting suicide. And after giving it a clear thought, she agreed to donate her kidney. But will Vedika decide to save Naira without asking for anything in return? Stay tuned to know the latest updates.

