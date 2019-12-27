Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update December 26: Naira Saves Kartik's Life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running television series and the show still manages to pave its way in the TRP charts. In the show, Mohin Khan plays the role of Kartik and Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Naira. The show began in May 2016 and till December 2019, they have touched the 1000 episode's mark. Here is a written update for the episode which aired on December 26, 2019.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update Dec 25: Naira Finds Out Vedika's Sly Act

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update December 26, 2019

Today's YRKKH episode starts with Naira finding the court papers in front of the house. She wonders how they were left behind because they were left Vedika’s bag. She decides to give the paper to Kartik and Vedika. Naira quickly gets in the car and does not wait for the driver. Later, Suhasini panics as she gets a call which informs her that Kartik and Vedika have not yet reached the court.

Soon, Vedika asks Kartik to stop near a Dargah and wishes to take blessings. Kartik hesitates to go inside, but Vedika insists on him and leaves. Meanwhile, Naira drives really fast and is about to hit a car. She calms herself and continues to drive. On the other hand, Kartik ignores calls from Manish. Vedika prays to have her Kartik back and doesn’t know any other way to get her happiness back. Kartik waits for a while but later enters the Dargah to find Vedika. Naira finds Kartik’s car outside and sees Kartik entering Dargah. She rushes to give the papers to him. Meanwhile, the lawyer gets worried as Kartik is late.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Fans Take Over Twitter With #100episodesofkaira

Vedika is stalling time in the Dargah and hides from Kartik. Some children while running, pull a string connected to the board above the pillars that were holding bricks for construction of the roof. As soon as Kartik and Naira meet, those wooden boards collapse on them. To save Kartik, Naira gets injured herself. Everyone including Vedika gathers around them. At home, Daadi gets upset as Kartik and Vedika did not get a divorce.

Vedika helps others to lift up all the wooden boards and bricks. Later, Kartik regains consciousness but Naira is unconscious. Vedika informs in Goenka home that Naira got into an accident. Kartik and Vedika try to wake Naira up but later notices blood coming from her body. Later, Kartik and Naira reach take Naira to the hospital and meet Dr. Pallavi. Kartik tells Doctor that he will send Naira’s previous medical reports because she should know about the blood clots in her brain. Vedika cries and consoles Kartik to be calm.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update December 23: Vedika Is All Shattered And Broken

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Is The 8th Sexiest Asian Man; Shares Excitement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.