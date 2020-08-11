'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Episode Leaves Fans Emotional; Netizens Call It 'mind-blowing'

In the recent episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Mishti admits killing Karan accidentally and reveals that she has been dealing with PTSD for the past three months. However, her family express their displeasure with her for not informing them before about her condition and slam Mishti for keeping secrets and betraying them. Abir, who had been silently supporting her all this while, voices his opinion in Mishti's support and blames her family for always targeting and blaming her for no fault of hers. Abir informs the family that Karan had assaulted her. Shocked by Mishti and Abir’s revelations, Meenakshi feels bad for Mishti and extends her support to her.

Fans react to Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode

It seems like the recent episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke tugged the heartstrings of the audience, as many viewers took to their social media handles to ‘appreciate the makers’ for an impactful episode. Take a look at how fans reacted to the recent episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke:

Guys pls if all of we want to watch #MishBir long time on tv then pls watch #YRHPK such mind-blowing show on tv at 9 pm for highest tv trp pls save our show.🙏 @Shaheer_S @rhea_shrm just amazing performance 👏 @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/q8ALqhF699 — @Drashti_Geet (@a_mayuri) August 11, 2020

You all tbh I thought the whole family would blame mishti again but watch all of them when abir said that Karan had assaulted her every single person was numb including Kuhu, Mami and chachi and look how soft big Ben went there #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK — KhanSamaira (@KhanSamaira7) August 11, 2020

Let me appreciate this ultimate gems who stood out of park by their terrific perfrmc & out of breath, d epitome of skills, who takes us over d edge & keeps us glued to our screens. Slayed magnificently in their craft🔥#ShaheerSheikh #RheaSharma #MishBir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/rfm38UdMJH — ᴅᴇsɪʀᴇ❁ (@Akhilachirp_) August 11, 2020

i think the most poignant moment was when bade papa walked away and badi maa followed with mishti in tow, and no one said a word, because the rajvansh family finally did realize that they didn't support mishti the way they should have. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #YRHPK — Prags ✨ (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) August 11, 2020

"aaj main hi hoon aasmaan, yeh god mein hai chand soya."



the only thing ringing in my head when mishti called abir her aasmaan. <3#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #YRHPK — Prags ✨ (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) August 11, 2020

All about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Starring Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora in the leading roles, the much-loved Star Plus show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke follows the story of a young woman, who is expected to settle for an arranged married by her family. However, she decides to know her partner better before tying the knot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also featured Samir Sharma, who recently passed away.

