Samir Sharma's Death: 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Co-star Lataa Saberwal's Heartfelt Note

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his house in Malad on Wednesday. Samir Sharma allegedly took his own life and was found hanging at his residence. After his sudden death, Samir Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Lataa Saberwal took to social media to share a heartbreaking tribute.

Lataa Saberwal from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke pays tribute to Samir Sharma after his death

Taking to social media, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Lataa Saberwal posted a heartfelt tribute for her late colleague Samir Sharma. Lataa Saberwal wrote that the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was still in shock after Samir Sharma's death. Lataa Saberwal added that his death was very sad and unfortunate.

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor also mentioned that she never realized that Samir Sharma would do something like this. Lataa Saberwal then wrote that she still had Samir Sharma's music piece he created online and gifted to her on her birthday. Lataa Saberwal added that Samir Sharma was quite jovial and was a gentleman. Finally, she hoped that he was at peace after death.

The Malad Police Department revealed that Samir Sharma rented his flat in February of 2020, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown. Samir Sharma was found by his society's watchman, who saw his body and alerted the society. The police have not yet found a suicide note in his apartment.

According to Senior Inspector George Fernandez from the Malad Police station, a case of accidental death has been registered. Samir Sharma's body has also been sent for an autopsy. Samir Sharma played a prominent role in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He played the role of Kuhu's father on the show. The actor had also worked in other popular TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Samir Sharma made his TV debut in the show Dil Kya Chahta Hai.

