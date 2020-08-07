'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Star Rhea Sharma's Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read

Rhea Sharma is an Indian television actor, who shot to fame post the success of her debut show Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. Since then, Rhea Sharma has been a part of many television projects and has managed to become a household name in the country. Here is a detailed estimate of Rhea’s massive net worth:

Rhea Sharma's net worth

As per a report published by celebritylifestylebiography.blogspot.com, Rhea’s total net worth is estimated to be around $0.5 million. Converted in rupees, Rhea’s net worth is valued at Rs 3,74,67,525 (Rs 3.74 crores). The report further adds that Rhea was born in Mumbai and is a graduate from St. Xavier’s College. According to a report by the Telly Stars YouTube channel, Rhea currently charges Rs 40,000 for every episode she works in for any television show. More so, Rhea lives in a plush Mumbai apartment, adds the report. The report further suggests that the actor has a car worth Rs 12-16 lakhs. Besides television, Rhea has also worked in movies like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

On the work front:

Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Sony TV's Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, after which she received praises from critics and fans alike. Later in her career, Rhea portrayed the role of Chandni Kapoor in Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui opposite Darsheel Safary and Kinshuk Vaidya. The actor was also seen as Gauri Shukla in &TV's Kahani Hamari... Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki opposite Karan Wahi.

Currently, Rhea is seen along with actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora in the much-loved Star Plus show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show follows the story of a young woman, who is expected to settle for an arranged married by her family. However, she decides to know her partner better before tying the knot. Rhea's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Samir Sharma allegedly died by suicide, after hanging himself from his kitchen ceiling at his Malad residence. He was reportedly spotted by his watchman during a night stroll, who found his body and immediately alerted the society members.

(Image credits: youtube screengrab from People&History channel)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

