Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares An Adorable Picture From His Childhood

Since his first song, Yo Yo Honey Singh has been a fan favourite rapper for the audience. The rapper rose to fame after his song Brown Rang became an instant hit. The rapper has since then gone on to deliver some of the best party songs which have been played by fans several times. The rapper also has been a part of movies and graced them with his musical talent.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh shares a cute throwback pic of his childhood

Recently the rapper shared a picture on Instagram, which fans found really endearing. The rapper has been dormant for a while and has produced rather few songs as compared to his glory days. However, he has been touring and keeps his followers updated about his well being on Instagram.

Source: Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram

The photograph of a young Yo Yo Honey Singh caught everyone’s attention. The rapper posted this photo following the trend of Throwback Thursday. The picture features an adolescent Honey Singh playing with a rustic bat as he poses for the camera. The rapper can be seen wearing all white clothes posing outside a vicinity presumably from his early home.

The picture has since then got over three lakh likes and it got flooded with several comments. Yo-Yo captioned the photograph as Balleybaaz, referring himself to as batsman. Among several comments, Ranveer Singh too commented on the picture with hearts and praise. Honey Singh last lent his voice for Peeyu Datt Ke in the Siddharth Malhotra film, Marjavaan.

Source: Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram

