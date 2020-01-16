'Flipping Good': While Tiger Shroff Somersaults, Varun Dhawan's Backflip Gets Thumbs Up

Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff gave some 'flipping' goals to their fans on Thursday by sharing some terrific videos on their Instagram handle. While Tiger somersaulted into the sea, Varun Dhawan showed his 'backflip' tricks while rehearsing for Street Dancer 3D. While many said that it was 'casual usual' thing for Tiger to show his flips, the 'War' actor himself dropped 'fire' emojis on Varun's video. Anushka Sharma too praised Varun Dhawan by posting some 'clapping hands' emojis.

On the work front

Talking about the film Street Dancer 3D, it is the third instalment of the ABCD franchise. The movie is helmed by Remo D'souza. The film will once again reunite Shraddha and Varun Dhawan on-screen after ABCD 2 and fans are looking forward to their chemistry. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles.It is all set to release on January 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the third installment of the action series Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is directed by the choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was a part of the earlier installment, will play the leading lady whereas actor Riteish Deshmukh will essay a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, the team of Baaghi 3 will wrap the Serbia schedule on December 17.

