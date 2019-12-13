Take Some Fashion Cues From Yuvika Chaudhary's Party Looks This Festive Season

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary rose to fame in Bollywood after appearing in films like Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki. She was a part of the TV show, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani. Yuvika was also a part of a 2009 Kannada film Maleyali Jotheyali, where she essayed the lead role opposite Ganesh. She also took part in the reality show, Bigg Boss 9. Yuvika recently got married to model and actor Prince Narula. They both participated in Nach Baliye 9 and won the show. The actress is not only known for her performances but for her killer looks too. She also loves to take her fashion game up by a notch. While browsing social media, one can come across giving major fashion goals with her stunning outfits. Listed below are Yuvika Chaudhary's best party looks:

READ:WATCH: Yuvika Chaudhary And Prince Narula's First Dance As A Married Couple Is Going Viral!

Yuvika Chaudhary's Instagram: Best Party Looks

Yuvika Chaudhary keeps it cool in her blue strapless dress. Yuvika pulls off this blue party outfit with big hoop earrings. She has curled her voluminous hair to perfection along with bold makeup. She completes her look with just a watch.

Yuvika keeps it simple with pink. The thigh-length dress has puff sleeves which adds to her looks. Yuvika looks great as she throws on simple hoop earrings to complete her look.

READ:Nach Baliye 9 Winners Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's Adorable Pics

READ:Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Bali Album Will Make You Green In Envy

Ruffles are back in trend. Yuvika Chaudhary puts on this bright red dress for a party and looks stunning. She completes her look with a pair of white trainers. She keeps it simple with a ponytail and barely-there makeup.

READ:Nach Baliye: When Contestants Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Swapped Genders

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.