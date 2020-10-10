'Big Little Lies' To 'Chernobyl': 10 Mini Series On Disney+Hotstar You Can Watch In 24 Hrs

Weekend calls for unwinding and spending some leisure time binge-watching shows with your favourite food. With a number of OTT platforms available, viewers can now choose from a variety of shows to watch over the weekend. There are a lot of shows on Disney+Hotstar, which you can watch over the weekend and moreover, finish it within 24 hours itself. Here's a list of 10 mini-series you can finish in less than 24 hours on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

10 mini series you can finish in less than 24 hours

Feud: Bette and Joan

Cast aside by Hollywood, screen legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davis battle ageism, sexism and each other when they sign up to make, 'What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?'. Feud: Bette and Joan is a popular mini-series to watch over the weekend.

The Passion

Jesus's arrival in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday causes a stir among the Jews. The Romans have to deal with a small rebellion and the High Priest wants to be rid of Jesus in The Passion. Here's another series to watch on the OTT platform.

The Outsider

Georgia detective Ralph Anderson sets out to investigate the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old boy but is mystified by his suspect’s ironclad alibi.

Chernobyl

An early-morning explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear powerplant sends workers scrambling to assess the damage. The series Chernobyl follows how Plant workers and firefighters put their lives on the line to control the disaster.

Big Little Lies

A suspicious death at an elementary school fundraiser draws attention to the friction between three mothers and their families. The series Big Little Lies is another series to watch over the weekend.

Little Fires Everywhere

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Five Days

Leanne Wellings mysteriously disappears when she stops for flowers. When her two children go missing too, the police start looking for clues.

Mildred Pierce

Another epic mini-series to watch is Mildred Pierce. An epic story of a proud single mother, struggling to earn her daughter's love during the Great Depression in middle-class Los Angeles.

The Night Of Delves

The Night of delves explores the intricate story of a murder case, it’s investigation and the subsequent trial. This is another popular mini-series to watch over the weekend within 24 hours.

The Pacific

The Pacific tracks the intertwined real-life stories of three U.S. Marines - Robert Leckie, John Basilone, and Eugene Sledge - across the vast canvas of the Pacific Theater during World War II.

