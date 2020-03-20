'Big Little Lies' To 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Shows Based On Best-selling Books

People become wary when adaptations of their favourite books and novels appear on the screen. However, many times, television shows exceed their expectations with incredible direction and performances. Television series, often times, make better adaptations than a movie as they need not clutter every scene into a 2-hour film. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best shows which are adapted from the best-selling books.

Television shows adapted from the best-selling books

1. Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies is based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. This dark mystery drama series is set in the backdrop of a California beach town and revolves around five women. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern in pivotal roles. It garnered positive reviews from the viewers and the critics alike.

2. You

The first season of You is based on Carline Kepnes’ 2014 novel Hidden Bodies. The psychological thriller revolves around a bookstore manager, who is also a serial killer. It stars Penn Badgley in the lead role. You series was hugely successful. It also released its second sequel and is preparing for the third one.

Has he finally met his match? YOU S2 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/Sdg1IhlyGK — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 26, 2019

Also read: 'Shararat' To 'FRIENDS': Feel-good Shows To Watch Amidst Your Self-quarantine

Also read: 'Supernatural', 'Modern Family' And Other Shows' Current Status; Read To Know More

3. The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale is set in the backdrop of the Second American Civil war. This dystopian tragedy television series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name. It revolves around a woman, who is forced to live as a concubine under a dictatorship. The Handmaid Tales has garnered numerous awards and accolades.

Also read: Is 'Special Ops' A Real Story? Everything You Need To Know About The New Hotstar Series

Also read: 'Mentalhood', 'Yeh Meri Family' & Other Relatable Web Series That Make Parenting Easier

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.