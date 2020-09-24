Shane Warne Arrives In Dubai For Dream11 IPL 2020, Asks Fans For TV Show Advice

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne recently confirmed his arrival to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The spin wizard is the brand ambassador and the mentor of the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan team. On Wednesday, September 23, he took to his social media accounts and stated that he will now undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine routine in his hotel before resuming his duties for the Rajasthan team for Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shane Warne asks suggestions from his followers

Shane Warne will only be able to join the Rajasthan team for Dream11 IPL 2020 after finishing his mandatory six-day quarantine routine. In the meantime, he is seeking suggestions from his fans and followers regarding the TV shows he can watch during the period. In the caption, Shane Warne wrote that he has already watched popular web series like Peaky Blinders, Entourage, Big Little Lies, Money Heist, Suits among several others.

Shane Warne confirms arrival to UAE for the Rajasthan team for Dream11 IPL 2020

Hello Dubai and hello @iplt20 ! First up 6 days of quarantine in my hotel room before work with @rajasthanroyals !! Need suggestions on what to download followers ? I’ve seen, Money Heist, Suits, Billions, Entourage, Succession, Big little lies, Killing Eve, Peaky Blinders..... pic.twitter.com/RzOfTuNbo4 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 23, 2020

Rajasthan team for Dream11 IPL 2020

Steve Smith is currently leading the Rajasthan unit in the ongoing season. During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction and trading window late last year, the franchise retained cricketers like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer among others. Additionally, they also purchased new players like David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Andrew Tye.

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

Rajasthan schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Rajasthan, on the back of Sanju Samson’s 32-ball 74, defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai in their opening Dream11 IPL 2020 clash on September 22. After registering their opening points with a win in a high-scoring encounter at Sharjah, Rajasthan will now face Punjab on September 27 at the same venue. Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan vs Punjab match, here is a look at the entire Rajasthan schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Image source: Dream11 IPL 2020 team Rajasthan Twitter