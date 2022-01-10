1883 Episode 5 Release Date & Time: When Will 1883’s Episode 5 Come Out?

1883, the American drama ever since its release has created a buzz among the fans and it is a prequel to the exceptionally well-known Yellowstone series, following the hardships of the Dutton family years before they become the forces to be reckoned with in the first series. Now the TV series is returning with its episode 5. So, here we bring you every detail about episode 5 of the popular series 1883.

What is 1883 all about?

Western drama 1883 is the prequel to the show Yellowstone and follows the story of the Dutton family as they travel west through uncolonised America. The buzzy new series, 1883 follows the life of Dutton family as they look for a better future in America's guaranteed land, Montana. The drama highlights a top-pick cast that includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett.

Let us revisit episode 4 of 1883 -

Shea and Thomas kept on worrying with regards to the survival of the outsiders, particularly with the waterway crossing. Having been left somewhat late in view of past conflicts, the crossing was particularly dangerous.

With the Duttons — sans Elsa — crossing the waterway first, there is a strict and allegorical detachment between James' family and every other person.

Many immigrants die while crossing, but most of the immigrants are successful in making their way to the other side.

1883 Episode 5: Release Date and Time

The latest episode of 1883 is slated to release on 16 January 2022 at 3 am ET. Talking about the duration of the episode, episode 5 is expected to be roughly 55 minutes long, which is fair considering the time frame of the rest of the series.

How to watch 1883 episode 5?

Paramount+ offers the Essential Plans that are available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year as well as an ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year). The Premium Plan is ad-free and includes a CBS live stream. Viewers in Canada, the US and Australia can avail the subscription of Paramount Plus which also offers 30 days free trial. Viewers can also use channel finders to get access to Paramount Network as Cox, WoW, Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, DIRECTV and Dish. Fans can also watch the series using cable TV alternatives like Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Image: @1883official/Instagram