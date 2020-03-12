A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter's Never-seen-before Avatar Surprises, Fans Start Countdown

A Suitable Boy, the BBC mini-series starring Ishaan Khatter and directed by Mira Nair is one of the most awaited series of the year. While it has a decent buzz around itself, a new poster has dropped starring the main lead. In a wall-size poster, Ishaan and Tanya Maniktala can be seen. Interestingly, the Khaali Peeli actor can be seen in a never seen avatar sporting a moustache. The poster is simple yet elegant. The adaptation penned by Andrew Davies, stars Tabu, Tanya, Rasika Duggal and Ram Kapoor alongside Ishaan.

A Suitable Boy poster

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khattar reportedly finished shooting for his upcoming BBC series based on Vikram Seth's novel. The actor shared a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film as he wrapped up the shoot for the Mira Nair movie. Ishaan Khattar will feature in the movie as Maan Kapoor, one of the suitors for the daughter of a renowned family. Newcomer actor Tanya Maniktala will be essaying the role of the daughter while actors Tabu and Rasika Dugal will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

About the film

Produced by Lookout Point for the BBC, the drama is penned by British screenwriter Andrew Davies and directed by Mira Nair. The 1993 book revolves around spirited university student Lata and her three suitors - Kabir, Haresh, and Amit. Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, At the same time, the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

