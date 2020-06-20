'Aarya' Web Series Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In This Crime Drama

Sushmita Sen's Aarya web series on Disney+Hotstar was released on June 19 and is garnering a large number of fans since then. The show traces the compelling journey of Aarya Sareen, and how she deals with the huge secrets related to her husband Tej one by one. The show has a wonderful cast that makes it interesting to watch and make the emotions shown the series more relatable. Here is a list of the cast of Aarya.

Aarya web series cast

Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen

Actor Sushmita Sen plays the role of the protagonist Aarya Sareen. Aarya is a strong woman who is ready to take bold steps in order to save and protect her family. Aarya's husband Tej has some secrets hidden from her, which are later opened in front of her one by one. She turns from a loving and caring mother to a powerful boss.

Chandrachur Singh as Tej Sareen

Chandrachur Singh in Aarya plays the role of Tej Sareen. He is the one person Aarya trusts the most. He a loving husband and father. Though there is more to him that can be seen. His business is named as Aaryasattava Pharmaceuticals which is a front of a big illegal business of transporting medical drugs.

Sikander Kher as Daulat

Actor Sikander Kher plays the role of Daulat in the show Aarya. Daulat is the right-hand man of Aarya's father Zorawar. He is also a good friend and ally of Aarya. Aarya trusts him with her work and he is also a confidante of her father.

Namit Das as Jawahar

Jawahar is the business partner of Tej Sareen. The role is played by Namit Das. Even though he behaves like an ally, he can prove to be very unpredictable. The Sareens can never know what will be the next move of Jawahar and what will he do next, thus making it hard to trust him.

Ankur Bhatia as Sangram

Ankur Bhatia plays the role of the Sangram. Sangram is Aarya Sareen's brother. He is hot-headed and even called 'Sanki'. Sangram is usually found right in the middle of some problem or trouble, which makes Aarya's family uncomfortable.

Aarya's Supporting cast:

Jayant Kripalani as Zorawar

Jayant Kripalani plays the role of Zorawar in the show Aarya. Zorawar is Aarya's father. He is the most powerful man in Aarya's life. He is not only the head of the family, but he is also the head of the business.

Sohaila Kapur and Rajeshwari

Sohaila Kapur plays the role of Rajeshwari, Aarya's mother. She is known for her liberal thoughts. It is through Sohaila that Aarya has learnt to be a strong woman and also take care of the family, whatever it takes.

Aarya and Tej's children:

Aarya and Tej have three children, Veer, Arundhati and Aditya. Viren Vazirani plays the elder son Veer, who is grown by age but still needs to grow by his mind. Virti Vaghani plays Aarya's teenage daughter Arundhati, who is typically in her teen stage of life. Aditya is played by Pratyaksh Panwar, who is the naughty little one of the family.

(Source: Disney+Hotstar VIP Instagram)

