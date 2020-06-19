Sushmita Sen Says Present Day Women Are Not 'bechari', Talks About Her Role In 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen's show Aarya has recently released on Disney+ Hotstar and she is all set to spread her magic once again on the screen. The actor shared her experience of the role in an interview with news agency PTI. She also talked about the entire concept of acting, women's roles in society, and how she picks her roles in any acting projects.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Chandrachur Singh met 'another Sushmita Sen' before 'Aarya'?

Sushmita Sen's selection of roles

Sushmita Sen marked her return to the mainstream media after a decade with her role of Aarya Sareen in the web series Aarya. She talked about how she cannot be a part of 'something regressive' as an actor. She also shared that she had many offers before the came along, but she did not find them 'appetising and interesting'.

Sen shared that the women today in India are not 'bechari'. She shared that a show in the present time cannot have elements that are regressive in nature. She revealed that she cannot work in such a role and she never will in the future as well. The former Miss Universe said in the interview that she wants to be connected with inspirational stories and be aligned to them.

Sushmita Sen stressed on the fact that the role does not always have to be a central one. She said that it does not have to be very mind-blowing. She added how she cannot do something uninspired and dedicate six months of her life to it. If she is working hard on something, it has to have substance to inspire people.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez or Sushmita Sen: Which pair has better chemistry?

Sushmita Sen on her character Aarya

Talking about her role in the show Aarya, she shared that Aarya is 'an author-backed role'. She talked about how Aarya is not an extraordinary woman doing extraordinary things. She just possesses grit and conviction which makes her see the way out of places that she has put in, where she did not want to be.

Sushmita Sen addressed the fact that the representation of women in cinema puts them in comparison with a man to show them stronger. This is unnecessary, claims Sen. She said that there are a lot of strengths that women have, and the most important one is their emotional strength. There is a capability of love and generosity in women but there is also manipulation and thus one should not mess with a woman if she has her mind set on something.

Sen connected Aarya's role as a mother to her own experiences as one to daughters Renee and Alisah. She shared that she is not fussy but is very protective of her children. She shared how the 'task mom' factor is brought into Aarya by Sushmita.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen introduces 'suave and ruthless' Shekhawat and Sampat from 'Aarya'

About the progress of the show

Aarya show is based on a Dutch series named Penoza. It is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. Madhvani, known for his biopic Neerja, does not look at his characters in terms of gender, Sen claims. She shared how Aarya does not jump from being a housewife to a don and it is a natural progression. She also revealed how Season 2 will show the power of Aarya and she takes the siege then.

She also said how the show has five seasons written. Sushmita Sen is excited for the character of Aarya to grow stronger and stronger. She also revealed that after the trailer of Aarya, she is receiving brilliant scripts and is ready to take on more content-driven projects.

Sushmita Sen's show Aarya is a crime drama web television series. Aarya cast has names like Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, alongside Sushmita. It traces the journey of Aarya Sareen, who is shocked by the murder of her husband and a large web of secrets that he had.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen says 'dukaan phirse khul rahi hai' referring to her upcoming series 'Aarya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.