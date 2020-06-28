'No regrets': Abhishek Bachchan on losing out on films over clause after becoming father

Parenthood often brings out various changes in a person’s life. Abhishek Bachchan too made an important decision in his career after the birth of his daughter Aaradhya eight years ago. The actor decided to not do intimate scenes in films, thinking about what the little one would think about it.

In a recent interview with a journalist, Abhishek revealed that the one thing that fatherhood changed for him was that he was no longer comfortable doing ‘certain kinds of films and scenes.’ The Dhoom star shared that he refrained from doing anything that’d make Aaradhya uncomfortable and make her ask him ‘What’s going on here?’

Abhishek said that he was ‘thankful’ for it, because he was anyway uncomfortable doing romantic scenes, and now he feels that he’d rather not do intimate scenes. The 44-year-old added that it had become a stipulation for him, and that he informs the directors in advance before signing a film, that he was not willing to do intimate scenes, giving them a ‘choice.’ He claimed that ‘100 per cent’ of the times the filmmakers cut those scenes.

However, the actor also revealed that he had lost films due to this clause. Abhishek said that he was fine with it and had no regrets about it as his creative point of view differed from that of the producer-director. He said he was happy to respect it if they were not willing to compromise on it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek is all set to feature in the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The first look posters had made headlines ahead of its premiere on July 10. The series is Abhishek’s first venture after 2018 release Manmarziyaan, as the actor shared year-by-year take on his films as he completed 20 years in the industry.

