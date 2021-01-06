Actor Ben Radcliffe Comes Aboard Netflix Show 'Anatomy Of A Scandal'

Actor Ben Radcliffe is the latest addition to the cast of Netflix's new series Anatomy of a Scandal. Radcliffe, known for starring in The CW series Pandora, will have a recurring role in the six-episode show, opposite Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the project hails from Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley and former House of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson, reported Deadline. The London-set show follows the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite and explores the themes of sexual consent and privilege.

Radcliffe will play the younger version of Friend's character James. SJ Clarkson, whose credits include Succession and Jessica Jones, will helm the series. Kelley and Gibson are attached as writers, showrunners and executive producers of Anatomy of a Scandal. The series is being backed by Liza Chasin's 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories.

A report in the media portal suggests that each episode will be one hour long and there are a total of six episodes in the series. However, the series is intended to be an anthology, implying that each episode will showcase a new story. The list of exec producers includes Liza Chasin, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss.

Naomi Scott to star in Netflix's upcoming anthology 'Anatomy of a Scandal'

'High time the truth came out': Govinda after Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' comments

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.