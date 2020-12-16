Naomi Scott To Star In Netflix's Upcoming Anthology 'Anatomy Of A Scandal'

English actor Naomi Scott has been roped in to join the cast of Netflix anthology Anatomy of a Scandal. The actor would be seen sharing the screen with Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. The 27 year old actor, Naomi was previously seen in Aladdin, Charlie’s Angels, Power Rangers and Terra Nova.

Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix will star Naomi Scott

A report in Hollywood Reporter suggests that in Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal, Scott will be seen portraying the character of Olivia Lytton. According to the media portal, Naomi’s character is a parliamentary researcher with a bright future. Reportedly, her character will be seen facing a powerful adversary.

The show is adapted from the best selling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. The show is made by David E. Kelly who has been associated with shows like Big Little Lies, The Practice and Big Sky. According to the media portal, David would be reuniting with Big Little Lies exec producer Bruna Papandrea for this show.

On the work front

Naomi Scott has received immense love from her fans for her on-screen performances throughout her career. In Charlie’s Angels, she starrer opposite Kristen Stewart and the film is available to watch on Amazon Prime. However, the actor is best known for her leading role as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin that was a live-action film. Apart from Anatomy of a Scandal, Naomi will be seen next in Distant. Reportedly, she will be seen sharing the screen with Anthony Ramos.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Anatomy of a Scandal cast

As per reports in Hollywood Reporter, the show will be written by David E. Kelly and Melissa James Gibson. The shall also be associated with the show as its showrunners and exec producers. Reportedly, S.J. Clarkson will direct the episodes of the show.

A report in the media portal suggests that each episode will be one hour long and there are a total of six episodes in the series. However, the series is intended to be an anthology, implying that each episode will showcase a new story. The list of exec producers includes Liza Chasin, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.