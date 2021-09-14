Ahead Of 'Sex Education 3', Here's A Quick Recap Of The Previous Seasons

The much-awaited third season of the Netflix show, Sex Education, is around the corners. The show's fans are eagerly waiting to watch how the story of Otis and Maeve would go. However, before watching Sex Education 3, here is a small recap of what had happened in the previous two seasons of the show and how they ended.

Sex Education premiered in January 2019 and received a lot of love from the audience with 40 million viewers within a month. The first season introduced Otis, who lives with his mom Jean, a sex therapist. Otis does not have a good experience in lovemaking by himself but has enough knowledge to teach his schoolmates about sex. Otis meets Mauve who suggest he open an underground sex clinic in the school. While he helps his schoolmates with their problems, Otis realises he needs some therapy himself.

A quick recap of Sex Education 2

Season 2 saw a much sadder side of Otis and Maeve's relationship. For most of the season, Otis reacted differently with Maeve as she confessed her feelings for him. Despite liking, Maeve Otis accuses her of waiting until he was in a relationship with Ola to confess her feelings. When Ola gives Otis an ultimatum, he cuts Maeve off from his life. However, he later confesses his feelings to make in a voicemail. Meanwhile, Isaac falls for Maeve and does not let Otis' receive her voicemail.

Jean Milburn's life also took a drastic turn as she finds she is pregnant with Jakob's child. Jean and Jakob dated for most of the season. The couple's relationship came to a rough patch by the end of season two. While Jakob seemed ready for being with Jean, he couldn't trust her. To not be hurt again, Jakob leaves Jean brokenhearted. In Sex Education 3, there is a hope of Jean and Jakob coming back together due to Jean's pregnancy.

The second season of the show also saw ups and downs in Otis' friend's relationships. Eric breaks up his relationship with Rahim and starts dating Adam. Ola and Lily stats seeing each other once Ola comes out to be pansexual. Aimee went through a traumatic experience and received help from her girlfriends. There is hope for Aimee's life getting better in Sex Education 3, which would stream on Netflix from September 17.

(Image: @letsott/Twitter)