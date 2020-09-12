Akshay Kumar Crosses A River Filled With Crocodiles; Calls It A 'wild Experience'

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar dropped a fresh promotional clip from the upcoming episode of Into the Wild with the British survivalist, Bear Grylls on Instagram. The promotional video features Akshay Kumar climbing up a suspended vertical rope, using only his hands. In the video, Akshay Kumar confesses that this is the first time he has tried rope climbing.

'Wildest experience': Akshay

As the video proceeds further, Bear Grylls is seen warning Akshay Kumar, as the actor crosses a river with a rope, which is filled with the crocodiles. With the video shared, Akshay Kumar mentioned that his journey with Bear Grylls has been one of the wildest experiences of his life. The actor also mentioned that he is looking forward to sharing his journey with fans on Discovery Plus. Take a look:

Take a look Akshay Kumar's video:

Fans React:

Into the Wild

Bear Grylls takes prominent stars in the densest jungles of the world, where they have to survive for 48 hours in inhospitable conditions. If the rumours are to be believed, Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls shot for the episode in the Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve, which is located in the Indian state of Karnataka. Besides Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and veteran actor Rajnikanth, too, have taken a wild escapade with Bear Grylls and have featured on the same show. Their journeys were immensely loved by the fans of the show and now it remains to see how Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls tackle the Indian wilderness.

On the work front

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bachchan Pandey, which is the remake of the South Indian hit film Veeram. The story of the film revolves around the life of a villager who battles his fiancée’s father to protect his family. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie promises to deliver Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar, making the film watch-worthy. Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming sequel Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film follows the adventures of an Indian policeman.

