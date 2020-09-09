Netflix's 'Alive' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of This Zombie-thriller?

It would be safe to say that the zombie genre in films and TV shows has been exploited more than people would actually like to watch it. There is an abundance of films and shows based on a zombie apocalypse and through the years, the zombie-thriller has somewhat emerged as a sub-genre in films. However, Netflix's latest film Alive takes the horrific event of a zombie apocalypse and showcases a twisted story of friendship all while delivering the staple chills in a film of this genre. Read below to know what goes down in Netflix's latest arrival Alive.

Warning: Major Spoiler Ahead!

Also read: 'Im Thinking of Ending Things' movie ending explained: How is the janitor related to Jake?

Alive ending explained

The film starts off with the protagonist Joon-Woo who wakes up one day to find himself int eh middle of a zombie apocalypse. Similar to the different zombie films, Alive also takes the lazy route of stating the cause of the apocalypse to be a 'virus outbreak' and does not specifically dwell into how the outbreak actually happens. The protagonist is then left with no choice but go in self-quarantine in order to keep the zombies from entering his apartment.

Image courtesy - Still from #Alive Trailer

Also read: JL50 ending explained: What happens at the end of this sci-fi time travel series?

Joon-Woo witnesses his family getting killed by zombies which puts him in a severe depression and leads him to take the extreme step of committing suicide. But, he is saved by the ray of light shown by Yoo-Bin, who has also survived the apocalypse by confining herself in shut doors. This development in the script leads to the blossoming of the relationship between Joon-Woo and Yoo-Bin whoo start communicating via two-way radio and start sending each other supplies through a zip line.

Also read: How I Met Your Mother ending explained: How did Ted finally meet his children's mother?

Joon-Woo and Yoo-Bin make a plan to settle down at the former's apartment floor which was considered to be abandoned. However, after making their way to the floor after killing a bunch of zombies, the duo realizes that the apartment floor is not abandoned but is infested with zombies. As the ferocious zombies attack the duo, they are rescued by a man who states that a rescue team is on their way to save all of them.

Also read: 'Mirzapur' ending explained: Everything you need to know about the ending of the series

Those who are familiar with the zombie-thriller genre would not take a second to guess that the man posing to help the duo is actually not worth trusting and it happens. He drugs both of them and locks Yoo-Bin in a room where his zombie-wife is waiting for her meal. Yoo-Bin, who is portrayed as a strong character, manages to fool the zombie while Joon-Woo tries to open the door. The man ultimately dies by his own zombie-turned wife. The duo manages to escape and a rescue team finally picks them up in the end after a bloody climatic zombie battle.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.