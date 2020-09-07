'Mirzapur' Ending Explained: Everything You Need To Know About The Ending Of The Series

Mirzapur is one of the most popular Indian web series. The crime drama thriller revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. The series portrays the rivalry and crime families in the Purvanchaal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first season of the series was received well by the viewers all over the world.

The performances of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma among others were praised by critics as well as the audiences. The show has been renewed for its second season and will be dropping on the OTT platform on October 23, 2020. Ahead of the Mirzapur season 2, a lot of people have been wondering about the ending of Mirzapur season 1. To all the people who are curious to know about it, here is Mirzapur season 1 ending explained.

Mirzapur ending explained

In the concluding episode of Mirzapur season 1, Golu wins the election and the whole family heads off to Dimpy’s friend’s wedding. Her friend turns out to be Lala’s daughter. On the other hand, Munna is looking for Guddu and Bablu to kill them. The police beat eunuchs to disclose the name of the person for whom the brothers are working for.

Finally, Munna gets to know where the brothers are and hijacks the wedding. In a brutal faceoff, he kills a pregnant Sweety, Bablu and fatally injures Guddu. Munna’s father Kaleen Bhaiya kills off policemen to maintain his fear among the people. At the Tripathi house, Kaleen Bhaiya’s father gets to know of Beena and Raja’s affair and blackmails Beena to get intimate with him and later punishes Raja for his deeds through Beena.

At the wedding, Guddu instructs Golu on how to use a gun and shoot Munna, she misses him but the bride’s bodyguard shoots at Munna. Between this violent shootout, Golu, Guddu and Dimpy manage to get out of there with other people. The series ends on a cliffhanger with Munna taking his gun back, Beena also looking for a gun and Ram Sharan Maurya, Special Officer assigned to Mirzapur also staring at death.

From the looks of ending of Mirzapur, it seems that Guddu will be back for revenge of Bablu and Sweety's death with the help of Golu. The ending of Mirzapur also shows Sharad shaving his head off as he prepares to set out on revenge for his father death who was killed by Guddu. As the season 1 ends on such a dramatic note, the season 2 of the series is expected to be full of drama and action.

Mirzapur 1 plot synopsis

Mirzapur 1 plot revolves around Akhandanand Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya and his drugs and arms business. The series follows his family and Guddu and Bablu’s rise in this dark world of crime. However, things get dramatic as the series progresses.

Does Kaleen Bhaiya die in Mirzapur?

Kaleen Bhaiya does not die in Mirzapur season 1. He kills policemen to show his dominance in Mirzapur. His son hijacks a wedding to kill Bablu and Guddu.

