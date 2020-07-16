Maite Perroni's 'Dark Desire' Is A Tale Of Toxic Love And Overpowering Obsession | Watch

Netflix’s recent drop, Dark Desire is heaping praises from fans for its gripping trailer and fans are comparing it to Penn Badgley’s You on Netflix. Dark Desire reportedly follows the same undertone as that of You, as it narrates a story of an incendiary passion and a dangerous obsession. Here is what you need to expect from the Dark Desire.

Dark Desire discovers the realms of obsession:

Starring Magali Boysselle, Erik Hayser, Paulina Matos and Maite Perroni in the leading roles, the story of Dark Desire revolves around the life of Alma Solares, who is married to a rich business tycoon, visits her best friend for the weekend to "process the grief" of the latter’s divorce. Meanwhile, Alma meets Dario Guerra and they have a wild tryst. What started as a minor adventure, later becomes a dangerous obsession, unravelling a chain of secrets of a past that fatally harms all those involved in the story.

As the story proceeds, the situation gets more sinister as tragedy strikes. Besides the interesting storyline and the steamy scenes, the series, unlike any other Netflix drama, has more than 18 episodes in the first season. Going by the trailer of Dark Desire, it seems like the series promises to take fans on a ride of twists and turns, spilling dark secrets of the lead characters out in the open. The show is all about unrequited love, black passion and overpowering obsession. Take a look at the series' trailer:

Netflix's recent releases:

Netflix recently released a steamy trailer video of the 5th season of Lucifer and revealed that the show will hit the streaming service on August 21, 2020. In 2019, the streaming giant renewed the series for a fifth and final 10-episode long season. However, considering a passionate response received from the fandom, the makers of the show have now increased the number of episodes to 16 in the fifth season. If the reports are to be believed, Netflix will now bankroll the sixth season of Lucifer. Recently, Netflix announced that it will release two rom-coms in collaboration with actor Reese Witherspoon.

As per a report published by a leading news publication, Reese's production company has teamed with Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan to produce Your Place Or Mine, which will be a romantic comedy. The makers of the film have roped in Aline Brosh McKenna, who is known for her work in The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, to fill in the director's shoes. Netflix has also acquired the rights for the bestselling novel, The Cactus, which will be fashioned as a second-star vehicle that Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will bankroll together.

