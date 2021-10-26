All American Season 4 Episode 1: What Happened To Coop? Is She Dead?

As the fans were eagerly waiting for the release of All American season 4 in order to find out whether the character, Tamia "Coop" Cooper was dead in the show or not.

All American season 4 aired the first episode on Monday which finally revealed what happened to Coop in the show. Read further ahead to know is Coop dead in All American or not.

What happened to Coop in All American?

In the earlier season, Spencer James's best friend, Coop got caught up in a fight with Mo as the former was involved in killing her brother. As Mo decided to take revenge at Coop, the makers of All American decided to escalate the curiosity of the fans by leaving them with a shot of Mo wounded along with Coop bleeding while being shot by Mo. As the fans await the All American season 4 episode 1 to learn what happened to Coop, the new episode revealed whether Coop survived the shot or not.

Is Coop dead in All American?

As the first episode aired on TV, it was revealed that nothing has happened to Coop yet. The story of the new season continues a couple of days after the shooting incident where Mo shot Coop while Preach took her to the hospital. As Coop's condition becomes serious, the doctors do their best to save her and they are not even sure whether surgery to remove the bullet would,d be successful or not. However, it is shown that Coop is still alive but is currently in a coma, however, at the end of the first episode, it is revealed that Coop wakes up from her coma after three days and looks absolutely fine. As Coop's character is one of the pivotal characters of the show, the story will further follow Coop's recovery from the coma and her relationship with Spencer.

All American season 4 cast

The popular cast members of the series include actors namely Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia "Coop" Cooper, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker and others.

Image: Instagram/@cwallamerican