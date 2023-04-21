American Born Chinese Trailer: Everything Everywhere Cast Reunites For One More Adventure

The makers of the web series American Born Chinese released its official trailer on Friday (April 21). The show will see the reunion of Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. Created by Kelvin Yu, American Born Chinese is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, popular for directing Shang Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings.

In the trailer, we meet Jin Wang (Wang), a Chinese American youngster who strives to appreciate his history while blending in with his fellow high school students. Jin believes that his social life has taken a serious hit after being assigned to teach a new Chinese student (Poppy Liu). Jin embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, travelling through multiple worlds and facing mythical Chinese gods, until the student discloses that she is an otherworldly being who has been sent on a mission to save the world. Check out the full trailer of American Born Chinese here:

More about American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese seems like a logical progression from the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. Although this new series has a more family-friendly tone, it is nonetheless fundamentally a story about what it means to be Asian-American in the United States. American Born Chinese is based on Gene Luen Yang's 2006 graphic novel of the same name. The show will debut on May 24. In addition to Everything Everywhere All At Once stars, the show also features a long cast of experienced actors including Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Sydney Taylor, and Daniel Wu. All eyes will be on how the show turns out to be, especially after the EEAAO team sweeped the Oscars 2023 with wins in multiple categories even as they created history.