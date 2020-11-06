Skyscraper Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ng Chin Han And Others In Pivotal Roles

Skyscraper is a 2018 action-thriller film which was directed and written by Rawson Marshal Thurber. This was the director’s first non-comic film based on the life of Will Sawyer, a former FBI agent. Read on to know the actors who were a part of the Skyscraper cast.

Skyscraper cast

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson plays the lead role of Will Sawyer in the movie. He is a former FBI agent who is hired as the security in-charge of the world’s tallest building, The Pearl in Hong Kong. Dwayne Johnson who is popularly known by his ring name The Rock, from his times as a WWF has been a part of the industry since his debut with the film The Mummy Returns in the year 2001 as Mathayus. Some of his most popular works include The Game Plan, Tooth Fairy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Hercules, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Moana, Rampage and the Fast & Furious as well as Jumanji franchises.

Ng Chin Han

Ng Chin Han who is often credited as Chin Han has played the role of Zhao Long Ji, who is the owner of The Pearl and appoints Will Sawyer to work for him. Chin Han is a Singaporean actor who made his entry into Hollywood with 3 Needles as Soldier Xuan in the year 2005. The actor’s popular movies include The Dark Knight, Contagion, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He has also appeared in recurring roles in U.S. television series, including Arrow, Marco Polo, and Last Resort.

Roland Moller

Moller plays the role of the Scandinavian terrorist Kores Botha in the movie, who attacks Pearl using a water reaction chemical to steal some transaction records that were in Zhao’s office. Roland Moller made his debut in the movie R playing the role of Mureren in the year 2010. The actor has since then been a part of several high-profile movies including A Hijacking, Darkland, Atomic Blonde, Papillon, and Skyscraper. He has also received the Bodil Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the movie Land of Mine, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Nordvest.

Other supporting actors of the movie include Neve Campbell, Noah Taylor, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, Hannah Quinlivan, Tzi Ma, Mckenna Roberts, and Noah Cottrell.

