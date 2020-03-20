Twinkle Khanna Takes An Unmissable Dig At Her Film 'Mela' Amidst The COVID-19 Outbreak

It is not a hidden fact that Twinkle Khanna used to be an actor before turning into a prolific writer. Recently Twinkle Khanna took a hilarious dig at the Aamir Khan starrer film Mela which also starred her in a pivotal role. Twinkle Khanna took to her social media handle to write that, 'by and large, Melas are hazardous to health.'

All started when Twinkle decided to reply to a tweet by notable writer and historian Ramchandra Guha. He had tweeted on how a Ram Navami mela in Ayodhya must be prevented due to the outbreak of COVID-19. He had written on how this mela will trifle with the health of millions of Indians.

Twinkle Khanna took a funny dig at her own film Mela

To this, Twinkle Khanna quoted that tweet and wrote, 'Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know.' Twinkle Khanna's followers soon understood her sly dig to her film and they could not help but hail her sense of humour. Take a look at Twinkle Khaana's tweet.

Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :) https://t.co/kSFxWl6t2u — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

Twinkle Khanna made her debut with the movie Barsaat

Twinkle Khanna who also happens to be the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia made her debut in the film industry with the 1995 movie Barsaat. Her film Mela also starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan in pivotal roles. The film reportedly was a failure at the box office.

Twinkle Khanna was last seen as a cameo appearance in her husband Akshay Kumar's 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. Twinkle Khanna has never shied away from speaking about her short-lived movie career. She had revealed to an esteemed publication that she admits that she has not given any hit film. She further unleashed her witty side when she revealed in the interview that whatever films she has done should be banned and that nobody should be allowed to watch it.

