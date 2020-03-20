Om Birla Says PM Modi Urged Caution To Deal With COVID-19, Parliament Supports His Address

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, had urged people to exercise caution to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. He asserted that Parliament supports PM Modi's address to the nation. OM Birla added that the entire world is battling with the COVID-19 crisis and India is also making all its possible efforts.

"Prime Minister in his address to the nation appealed to people to exercise caution and not feel scared so that their faith is maintained. The Parliament is with the Prime Minister's address to the nation. All parties are in agreement," Om Birla said. "I thank the Prime Minister and members of all parties," he added.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that Prime Minister in his address on Thursday spoke about ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus and announced Janta Curfew to be observed on Sunday. He added that it is a feature of India's democracy that in times of difficulty, everyone works together.

Parliament Members expressed concern over the economic impact posed due to Coronavirus, especially on the vulnerable and poor sections. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Economic Response Task Force set up by the government will deal with various economic issues.

PM Modi calls for 'Janata Curfew' initiative

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and issued the call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) from 7 AM to 9 PM. A 'Janta Curfew' is a nationwide self-imposed curfew, 'by the people, and for the people,' as stated by the Prime Minister.

During the self-imposed Janta Curfew, people are advised to restrain from non-essential movement across the country and remain in their respective homes. The 'Janta Curfew' comes amid the global pandemic and is a national movement in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Several leaders and popular personalities have extended support to the Janta Curfew and encouraged the citizens to follow PM Narendra Modi's initiative.

(With inputs from ANI)