Amit Sadh On 'Breathe: Into The Shadows': 'Haven't Worked So Hard For Any Role Before'

Amit Sadh, last seen on the silver screen in Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30, will return with the second season of his hit-digital series Breathe. Titled, Breathe: Into The Shadows, the second season has Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in the lead.

Talking about his role in the series, Amit Sadh said that although he plays the same character as the first season, however, there are changes in the mentality and physicality of his character, added the Kai Po Che actor. He also exclaimed that he has worked very hard for his role as the investigating officer of the kidnapping case.

Amit Sadh added that he has lent his heart and soul to the character in Breathe 2. He has worked hard to make the role memorable, added Amit in the interview. Lastly, he exclaimed that his role in Breathe 2 is the hardest character he has played to date, and expects nothing less than 9+ rating from the audiences.

Amit Sadh on working with new cast on Breathe: Into The Shadows

Breathe Season 1 had Madhavan playing the lead alongside Amit Sadh. However, for Breathe 2, the makers decided to replace the principal cast. Talking about the same, Amit Sadh said that the audiences loved the character more than the actors in the first season, and he expects that Breathe: Into The Shadows will follow the same pursuit. He added that he loved working with Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menon. Amit Sadh expressed his desire to work with Nithya Menen and Abhishek Bachchan in many more projects.

Breathe: Into The Shadows released on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. The series' first season had a phenomenal response, and with lockdown, in place, the chances of season two becoming a huge hit are more. However, Amit Sadh believes otherwise. He said that lockdown would not help if the content and the production are up to the mark. It is much easier for audiences to quickly reject content now because lockdown has led to a splurge of content on the internet, added the Breathe 2 actor. Breathe: Into The Shadows also features Saiyami Kher in a pivotal role. The forthcoming series is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides the upcomer, Amit Sadh has two films ready for digital premiere namely, Yaara and Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Meanwhile, Yaara stars Amit Sadh, Vidyut Jammwal, and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Shakuntala Devi and Yaara will release on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE 5 respectively.

