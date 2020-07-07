'Breathe 2' Actor Nithya Menen Wants Appealing Script More Than Stars In A Project

Breathe: Into the Shadows is an upcoming crime drama thriller web series. It is a sequel to 2018 web show Breathe. The second season of the show stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen in lead roles. Nithya, who is making her digital debut with Breathe 2, said that the story matters to her more than the star in a project. Read to know more.

Nithya Menen focuses on the script rather than the stars

Nithya Menen made her Hindi debut with Mission Mangal that has an ensemble cast lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Now she will be making her web debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she was asked with whom she would like to work next after Akshay and Abhishek.

Answering the question, Nithya Menen said that she thinks more than stars she would “really like” if the films and their stories are a gem. She mentioned that she wants to do something which people should be able to see and praise it along with her performance in it. Nithya noted that she wants the audiences to appreciate her performance in a movie with a good script.

Nithya Menen also said that she just wants to do good quality films and is passionate about it. She stated that when she sees mediocrity in any field of work it bothers her a little. The actor mentioned that she is very particular on not doing anything which is mediocre or threatens her quality consciousness and she is extra careful in picking a project.

The actor added that with Breathe: Into the Shadows there was no thinking about it because she has so much to do in it, unlike a movie. She noted that her character has a lot to offer in Breathe 2. She recalled that she was impressed when she read the script of Breathe season 2.

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Breathe: Into the Shadows is created by Mayank Sharma, who co-wrote the screenplay with Vikram Tuli. The series is said to have 12 episodes with a run time of around 40 minutes for each episode. The story follows a six-year-old girl who is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands a strange ransom. Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, played by Abhishek Bachchan, has to murder someone to save his abducted daughter. On the other hand, Amit Sadh reprises his role as Kabir Sawant and continues his journey at the Delhi Crime branch. Breathe: Into the Shadows will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 10, 2020.

