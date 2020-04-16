Netflix Teams Up With Antoni Porowski For A Rom-com Film On His Sexually Fluid Dating Life

Netflix is working on a brand new rom-com based on the life Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. The film will revolve around the sexually fluid lifestyle of food and wine expert in the Netflix show. Antoni spoke about this film in an interview with a media portal.

Antoni Porowski’s fluid lifestyle to get rom-com twist at Netflix

Culinary and wine expert Antoni Porowski rose to fame when he starred in the Netflix reality show Queer Eye. The show helped the Fab 5, namely – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown catapult their careers. The Fab 5 are also known to ‘out and proud’ about their sexuality and help others to come to terms with their orientation.

Now, Netflix is loosely basing an entire rom-com on Antoni Porowski. Antoni is co-creating this film along with Black-ish creative head Kenya Barris. The project’s working title is Girls & Boys. Back in 2018, the Queer Eye star opened up about his sexuality during an interview with a media publication.

During the interview, Antoni said that he never felt the need to label himself. Back in 2018, he was dating photographer Joey Krietemeyer. So while talking about his relationship, he said that he is currently in a gay relationship and finds that status to be good enough for himself. Antoni Porowski further opened up about him considering himself a “little more fluid along the spectrum”.

He said that he was embarrassed while saying the word “queer”. He associated this shame due to the taboo he experienced around it since his childhood. Antoni said that his Fab 5 members helped him feel “more comfortable” in his skin. He also confessed that he felt more comfortable with his body when he was in a relationship with women as compared to his gay relationships. Talking about his insecurities now, he said that women and men have all kinds of societal pressures and he also rubbished the ideas of perfection.

